Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 2, 1974

Customers of Southwestern Electric Power Company are apparently complying with requests from the President to curtail their use of electricity, according to officials of SWEPCO. For the week ending Dec. 15, the kilowatt hour net output for the entire SWEPCO system was down 5.8% and represented the fourth consecutive week that electricity production by the company had declined in comparison with the same time period of a year ago.

A local man's answer to the energy crisis is this recently built wood furnace for the mobile home of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Fletcher and family who reside southeast of Pea Ridge. Fletcher constructed the furnace himself at a cost of about $120.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 1984

Losing your home to fire is tragic anytime, but the fire that destroyed Debbie and Ralph Hollinger's home of Ventris Road the other day seemed especially hard to take. It happened on New Year's Day, when the family was gone. By the time the fire was discovered, everything was a total loss.

SARFA volunteer firemen responded to three fires this week. They included the home of Joyce Morgan, north of Seligman, Mo., the home of Louis Neiman, Pea Ridge, and the home of Bill Clark, Pea Ridge.

Following hours of vigil, intensive searching, resulting from a reported fight with weapons involved, Benton County Sheriff's deputies returned to general duty int he morning hours Saturday without having arrested their suspect. At 11:34 p.m. Friday, Barbara Williams called from a trailer park on Twelve Corners Road to report that two men had forced their way into her trailer , were armed and had assaulted several people.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 1

Thursday, Jan. 6, 1994

The museum at the Pea Ridge National Military Park has opened a new exhibit entitled "A Soldier's Legacy" and features original items once owned by Private Richard Heagerty who served in the 2nd Missouri Confederate Infantry.

It's been 40 years since the agriculture class of Pea Ridge High School dropped in for a visit with the president and founder of Purina Mills in St. Louis. William H. Danforth, founder of Purina Mills, was a gracious host said Fred McKinney, owner of Webb's Feed and Seed in Pea Ridge and one who made the trip as a chaperone.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 1

Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2004

The Pea Ridge City Council approved a 4% cost of living raise and an additional merit raise at its meeting Dec. 30. The city budget for 2003 was amended to $1,679,922 from an originally approved budget of $1,590,435.

Sonic Industries, In., franchiser of America's largest chain of drive-in restaurants, has announced an opening of a new Sonic drive-in in Pea Ridge. The first full day open was Dec. 18, according to manager Kent Willock.