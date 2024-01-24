Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 4

Thursday, Jan. 23, 1974

About two out of every three persons responding to a Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene poll do not want President Nixon either impeached or to resign from office. This is the result shown in tabulation of the 208 respondents received by Monday of this week to a three-part questionnaire published one time only on Jan. 9 in this publication.

Interested senior citizens of the Pea Ridge community will meet at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, to organize a Senior Citizen's club. The purpose of the organization will be primarily social and recreational. The solution to problems of retired persons and community betterment will also be subjects of interest to the club.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1984

Five fires were responded to by Pea Ridge country volunteer firemen during the past week: three by the Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, two by the Little Flock Volunteer Fire Department, and one by the Avoca Volunteer Fire Department.

The future of the 115-pupil Garfield Elementary School, its retention or abandonment, is being considered by committees of the Rogers School Board and recommendations will be made to the board soon.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 4

Thursday, Jan. 27, 1994

Four consecutive days without school in Pea Ridge has apparently curbed the spread of flu on the campus, said superintendent Marvin Higginbottom.

Rogers physician Fay Boozman has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for the Arkansas State Senate, District 33. Democrat Reid Holiman is the incumbent.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 4

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2004

Developer Franklin Miller asked the Pea Ridge City Council at its meeting Jan. 20 to help with the cost of upgrading a sewer main beneath his new subdivision, Standing Oaks. The council said they would think it over.

Cold blustery winds couldn't keep more than 200 faithful away from the ground-breaking ceremony Sunday afternoon for the new Pea Ridge Baptist Church. Near a huge banner declaring "Together We Soar in 2004" and decorated with signatures of church members, pastor Al Fowler greeted the shivering crowd.