Pea Ridge Schools menus

Monday, Jan. 29

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini waffles, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini waffles, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, applesauce, milk

Lunch K-4: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: BBQ pork sandwich or chicken sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Breakfast Pre-K: Cereal bowl, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Cinnamon roll, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chicken fajitas, lettuce/tomato/cheese, salsa, mixed fruit, milk

Lunch K-12: Chicken fajitas, lettuce/tomato/cheese, pinto beans, salsa, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 31

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast burrito, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Fruit parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Famous bowl (popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn and cheese), strawberry cup, milk

Lunch K-12: Famous bowl (popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, corn and cheese), whole-grain roll, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Feb. 1

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Sub sandwich, lettuce/tomato, pickle spear, potato wedges, blueberries or fresh, fruit, milk

Friday, Feb. 2

Breakfast Pre-K: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Sausage biscuit, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch K-12: Pepperoni pizza, spinach salad, carrot sticks, variety of fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.