Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Thursday, Dec. 14

8:58 p.m. Police were advised of a vehicle crash causing the vehicle to become airborne. The driver, Bo Navarre, 24, was driving a green Kawasaki southbound on Ark. Hwy. 265 when he crashed. According to the report, he told police he hit a rock and crashed. He was transported to Mercy for treatment.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

9:30 a.m. A resident of Lane Drive turned in three Social Security cards found in his attic. As a result of the investigation, police notified the guardian of the owners of the cards that they had been found.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

4:57 p.m. A resident of Lynn Drive reported someone attempted to open credit cards in his name.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

12 p.m. Police were advised a resident of Huntsville was at the police station to report he bought a floor jack off Facebook market place from resident of Smith Street and he has been unable to pick up the item. Police said the person in question is currently in jail and nothing can be done until he is released and given an opportunity to provide the promised item.

Thursday, Jan. 11

9:37 p.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart Neighborhood Market in reference to a theft call. A resident of Charles Street reported she had requested cash back while using a self-checkout and forgot to get her cash. She said when she returned, the money was gone. As a result of the investigation, the money was recovered and returned. No charges were filed.

Monday, Jan. 15

12:02 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Ash Court for a 911 open line call. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Charlie Hockenberry, 39, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery.