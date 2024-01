Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.

Saturday, Jan. 13

11:41 a.m. Falls, Dobson & Slack Street

1:57 p.m. Lift assist, N. Ark. Hwy. 94

2:18 p.m. Lift assist, N. Ark. Hwy. 94

3:10 p.m. Gas leak/odor, Park Circle

5:28 p.m. Breathing problems, Slack Street

Sunday, Jan. 14

11:06 a.m. Sick person, Hayden Road

12:18 p.m. Mutual aid, fire only, Farm Road 2295, Missouri

12:48 p.m. Strokep Dodd Road

3:12 p.m. Fallsp S. Ridge Road

7:32 p.m. Sick person, Silver Cloud Trail

Monday, Jan. 15

4:02 a.m. Structure fire, Ellis Lane

5:28 a.m. Fuel spill, N. Curtis Avenue

1:10 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm, Asboth Street

8:42 p.m. Falls, Weston Loop

11:10 p.m. Smoke investigation, Scenic Drive

11:19 p.m. Alert manpower, Tucks Chapel Road

Tuesday, Jan. 16

7:41 a.m. Gas leak/odor outside, Hazelton Road & It'll Do Road

9:24 a.m. Medical emergency, E. High Meadows Drive

9:35 p.m. Traumatic injuries, Hayden Road

10:57 p.m. Gas leak/odor outside, Ark. Hwy. 72 & Manfield Avenue

Wednesday, Jan. 17

3:57 a.m. Fire alarm, N. Davis Street

1:39 p.m. Sick person, Park Circle

4:58 p.m. Motor-vehicle collision, N. Ark. Hwy. 94

Thursday, Jan. 18

3:44 p.m. Heart problems, Fox Circle

4:16 p.m. Allergies / reactions, Slack Street

Friday, Jan. 19

8:49 a.m. Sick person, White Oak Ridge Road

9:08 a.m. Service call, Park Circle