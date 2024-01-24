Lady Blackhawks win contest with Lady Saints

Both of the Pea Ridge Blackhawks varsity teams defeated the Shiloh Saints Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Blackhawk Arena.

The Lady Blackhawks defeated the Lady Saints 45-42. The boys team defeated the Saints 66-51.

"We played really good in the first half," said Lady Blachkawk head coach Heath Neal.

"Obviously, going back to back nights and then getting in the legs in the second half, no excuses. We've got to be better than that.

"I'm glad we finished it out, got the win. We move on, tick the boxes," Neal said.

Lady Hawks scoring were senior Leah Telgemeier, 9; senior Mia Dayberry, 6; sophomore Makenzie Stites, 5; freshman Gracie Davenport, 13; sophomore Makena Ward, 7; sophomore Brooklyn Winn, 3; and sophomore Anna Price, 2.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Lady Blackhawk Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, guards a Shiloh ball handler. Telgemeier scored 9 points as the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Shiloh Lady Saints 45 to 42 Friday, Jan. 19. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Sophomore Brooklyn Winn, No. 21, shoots a 3 as the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Shiloh Lady Saints 45 to 42 Friday, Jan. 19. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Freshman Lady Blackhawk Gracie Davenport, No. 23, scored 13 points for the home team as the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Shiloh Lady Saints 45 to 42 Friday, Jan. 19. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Mia Dayberry, No. 5, scored 6 points for the home team as the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Shiloh Lady Saints 45 to 42 Friday, Jan. 19. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Sophomore Bailey Taylor, No. 33, reaches for the rebound. The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks defeated the Shiloh Lady Saints 45 to 42 Friday, Jan. 19. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Sophomore Lady Blackhawk Makenzie Stites, No. 11, pushed down the court toward the basket. Stites scored 5 points for the Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks as they defeated the Shiloh Lady Saints 45 to 42 Friday, Jan. 19. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

