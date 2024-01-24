Hawks’ win over Lions puts them in 2nd in 4A-1

The Blackhawks' win Thursday, Jan. 18, over the Gravette Lions put them in sole possession of second place in the 4A-1 standing behind Farmington.

The Blackhawks (19-3, 6-1) defeated the Lions 68-40.

Skye Davenport had 20 points and Pea Ridge used a third-quarter outburst to pull away from Gravette.

Pea Ridge led 16-9 after one quarter and 35-25 at halftime, then outscored Gravette (11-5, 5-1) 18-6 in the third quarter for a 53-31 cushion.

Zion Whitmore added 15 for the Blackhawks, who returned to conference action Friday night at home against Shiloh Christian.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk senior Landon Ayala, No. 24, scored 9 points in the Thursday defeat of the Gravette Lions 68-40 in Blackhawk Arena. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Blackhawk coach Trent Loyd and Blackhawks on the bench reacted to an official's call during the game against Gravette Thursday, Jan. 18. The Hawks defeated the Lions 68-40. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

