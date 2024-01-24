College news

Missouri State University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State University recognized more than 5,100 students who have been named to the fall 2023 dean's list.

Two Pea Ridge residents were on the list:

Tara Doepke of Pea Ridge

Garett Jacobs of Pea Ridge

Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.

For more information about MSU, visit www.missouristate.edu.