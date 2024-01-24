Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Jan. 16
8:31 p.m. Christian Mott, 33, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, four failure to appear
Wednesday, Jan. 17
1:33 p.m. Garcia-Rojas Mauricio, 21, Garfield, by Bentonville Police, serving two days concurrent
Sunday, Jan. 21
12:23 a.m. Jesse Baker Jouett, 36, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, driving with suspended/revoked driver's license; non-financial identity fraud; failure to transfer a title; failure to appear; insurance required
11:51 p.m. Peyton Stover, 31, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, endangering the welfare of a minor; third-degree domestic battery