Street crews clear snow, ice

City Street Department crews have worked around the clock, alternating shifts, to clear the city streets of snow and ice over the past couple of weeks.

"I'm just ready for the cold to be over," said Monte Keene, Street Department superintendent, who said city streets were clear by Monday at noon as temperatures rose above freezing after freezing rain covered streets and sidewalks with ice Monday morning causing the closure of Pea Ridge schools and delays in city offices opening.

He said there has not been a need for overtime as he has alternated crews work schedules.

There were no problems with supplies or equipment, Keene said, adding that he has ordered more salt, three loads of which should be delivered this week.

"This is normal for this time of year here," he said. There could certainly be more winter precipitation during the winter season, he said.