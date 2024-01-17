Snow and trees halt traffic, keep street crew busy

Even before the snow began falling on Pea Ridge Friday, Jan. 12, city Street Department crews were kept busy thanks to storms in the area. The severe storm with strong winds and lightning Thursday night brought numerous challenges, including a lightning strike that was too close for comfort.

Strong winds blew over numerous trees, blocking streets including Sugar Creek Road, Hallack Lane and Kay Lynn, according to city Street Department superintendent Monte Keene.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, just before midnight, police, fire and Street Department personnel were dispatched to a residence on West Pickens for a tree limb that went through the roof.

While the city employees were working, lightning struck a tree nearby, illuminating the area and burning a tree, according to Police Chief Lynn Hahn. He said one police officer, who was holding a metal ladder, was taken to the hospital as a precaution, and a family member of the home owner, was treated by medical personnel.

"That was too close for comfort for everybody out there," Keene said, stating that the strike scared him. "It was not fun. I'm planning a safety training about lightning."

On Sunday, Jan. 14, Street Department crews worked for eight hours clearing streets.

"I'm pushing snow," Keene said Monday afternoon, saying he and his crew worked all weekend. "We've got to do it while the sun is out, but when the temperature goes down, we have to get off of it."

"The main roads are clear. We're letting the sun do its thing," Keene said. "The refreezing is the issue."

"Be patient with us, I don't have a lot of salt," he said. "All the main roads are pretty clear."