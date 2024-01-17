Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 3

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 1974

Because a young Rogers couple was willing to get involved, Pea Ridge might policeman Lloyd Pifer was instrumental in breaking a major burglary case and laying the groundwork for the arrest of two suspects Sunday only hours before it would have been too late.

The public is cordially invited to ceremonies dedicating new headquarters building for Carroll Electric Cooperative Corporation, U.S. Highway 62 West, Berryville, Ark., on Sunday, Jan. 20. Dedication remarks will be by the Honorable David A. Hamil, administrator, Rural Electrification Administration, Washington D.C.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 3

Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1984

Since their home and all their belongings burned New Year's Day, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Hollinger have learned just how big people's hearts can be in Pea Ridge Country.

Following a special, executive session of the Pea Ridge Dist. 109 Board of Education Monday night, the board voted unanimously to extend the contract of superintendent James Carlton.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 3

Thursday, Jan. 20, 1994

Criminal violations continued to climb in Pea Ridge last year, according to figures compiled by Police Chief Art Croswell. The greatest increase, said Croswell, involved burglaries. He said there were 14 burglaries in Pea Ridge last year compared to six in 1992 and none in 1991.

The Volunteer Ambulance Service annual community meeting will be held Jan. 28 at First Baptist Church in Garfield.

State Rep. Randy Bryant of Pea Ridge said he will seek re-election.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 3

Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2004

Sounding like horse traders instead of elected officials, Pea Ridge city alderman John Erwin asked the local School Board, "How much do you want for it?" School Board president Billy Clark said, "How much do you want to pay?" And so the negotiations continue between the City Council and the School Board over the purchase of the old school building in downtown Pea Ridge.

The newly established Pea Ridge Historical Society will meet Tuesday, Jan. 27, in the media center of Pea Ridge High School.