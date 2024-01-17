RECIPE: White bean chili

White Bean and Chicken Chili

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

1 tsp. olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 Tbs. minced garlic

1 can (15 oz) Great Northern beans

1 can (19 oz) cannelloni beans

1 can (4 1/2 oz) chopped green chilies

1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. white ground pepper

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 can ( 14 1/2 oz) fat free chicken broth

2 Tbs. cornstarch

2 Tbs. water

1/2 C. shredded Monterey Jack cheese, optional

1/4 C. reduced fat sour cream, optional

Heat oil over medium in a 4 1/2-quart Dutch oven or soup pot.

Peel and coarsely chop onion, adding to the pot as you chop. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

Cut chicken into bite size chunks, add to the pot and stir occasionally. Add garlic and continue to cook, stirring occasionally.

While chicken cooks, rinse and drain beans and drain chilies.

Add chilies, cumin, white pepper and red pepper to pot.

Increase heat to high; add broth and beans. Cover and bring to a boil.

Meanwhile, combine cornstarch and water in a small container that has a lid. Shake well to remove any lumps.

When chili boils, chicken should be cooked through. Add cornstarch mixture a little at a time, stirring constantly.

Continue to boil until chili reaches desired thickness.

Remove from the heat and serve.

Garnish with the cheese and sour cream, if desired.

Makes four servings.

