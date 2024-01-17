Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, Jan. 22

Breakfast Pre-K: Mini pancake bites, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Mini pancake bites, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Fish sticks, potato wedges, pineapple tidbits, milk

Lunch K-4: Fish sticks, Northern beans, potato wedges, hush puppies, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Fish sticks or BBQ rib patty, Northern beans, potato wedges, hush puppies, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Sub sandwich pickle spear, potato wedges, frozen juice cup, milk

Lunch K-12: Sub sandwich, lettuce/tomato, pickle spear, potato wedges, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Breakfast Pre-K: French toast sticks, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: French toast sticks, syrup cup, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Country fried steak mashed potatoes & gravy, Mandarin oranges, milk

Lunch K-4: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Lunch 5-12: Country fried steak or beef fingers, mashed potatoes & gravy, green peas, biscuit, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, Jan. 25

Breakfast Pre-K: Whole-grain chocolate muffin, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Whole-grain chocolate muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Chili with beans, crackers, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake/diced peaches, milk

Lunch K-12: Chili with beans, cheese stick/crackers, broccoli with ranch, wacky cake/diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Jan. 26

Breakfast Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch Pre-K: Big Daddy cheese pizza, spinach salad craisins, milk

Lunch K-12: Big Daddy cheese pizza, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.