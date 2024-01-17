Pea Ridge Police Department: September monthly report

September monthly report

Today at 6:00 a.m.

December 2023

Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD

911 hang up/open line^16^18^241

Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^0^1^10

Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0

Agency assist^21^22^188

Alarm^1^7^68

Vicious animal/bite^3^2^25

Animal call^40^33^437

Assault/battery^3^3^29

Attempted suicide/suicide threats^0^3^22

Breaking or entering^1^1^12

Burglary^11^4^46

Business check^0^0^8

Civil call^10^14^120

Code enforcement^9^11^297

Commercial fire alarm^0^0^7

Criminal mischief^1^2^30

Death investigation^0^0^1

Disturbance^11^18^186

Emergency message^0^0^1

Environmental^0^0^1

Extra patrol^625^599^7,466

Follow up^13^20^368

Fraud/forgery^1^8^61

Gun shots^2^0^9

Harassment/harassing communications^4^0^4

Informational^52^51^593

Investigation^2^5^32

Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^1

Lost/found property^5^4^46

Missing person adult^3^1^10

Missing person juvenile^2^0^41

Motorist assist^1^3^60

MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0

MVC w/injury^1^0^10

MVC wo/injury^17^15^184

Narcotics investigation^0^2^13

Noise complaint^12^3^74

Other^2^6^70

Overdose^3^1^14

Prowler^0^0^6

Public assist^15^6^107

Pursuit^0^0^2

Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0

Reckless driver^11^11^185

Residential structure fire^1^0^19

Road hazard^7^7^65

Sex offender investigation^2^1^23

Stolen...