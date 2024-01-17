Pea Ridge Police Department: September monthly report

December 2023
Call^Count^Prev. Mon.^YTD
911 hang up/open line^16^18^241
Abandon vehicle/parking complaint^0^1^10
Abduction - family/non-family^0^0^0
Agency assist^21^22^188
Alarm^1^7^68
Vicious animal/bite^3^2^25
Animal call^40^33^437
Assault/battery^3^3^29
Attempted suicide/suicide threats^0^3^22
Breaking or entering^1^1^12
Burglary^11^4^46
Business check^0^0^8
Civil call^10^14^120
Code enforcement^9^11^297
Commercial fire alarm^0^0^7
Criminal mischief^1^2^30
Death investigation^0^0^1
Disturbance^11^18^186
Emergency message^0^0^1
Environmental^0^0^1
Extra patrol^625^599^7,466
Follow up^13^20^368
Fraud/forgery^1^8^61
Gun shots^2^0^9
Harassment/harassing communications^4^0^4
Informational^52^51^593
Investigation^2^5^32
Lost/injured/or otherwise missing^0^0^1
Lost/found property^5^4^46
Missing person adult^3^1^10
Missing person juvenile^2^0^41
Motorist assist^1^3^60
MVC w/entrapment^0^0^0
MVC w/injury^1^0^10
MVC wo/injury^17^15^184
Narcotics investigation^0^2^13
Noise complaint^12^3^74
Other^2^6^70
Overdose^3^1^14
Prowler^0^0^6
Public assist^15^6^107
Pursuit^0^0^2
Rape/sexual assault^0^0^0
Reckless driver^11^11^185
Residential structure fire^1^0^19
Road hazard^7^7^65
Sex offender investigation^2^1^23
Stolen...