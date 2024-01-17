Out-of-state trip OKd for cheer squad

An out-of-state trip for the senior varsity cheer team was approved by the Pea Ridge School Board in a special meeting Wednesday, Jan. 10.

The cheer team won first place in state and qualified for the National Cheer competition which is scheduled for Jan. 19-22 in Dallas.

"We're working with Mr. (Charley) Clark and Mrs. (Courtney) Hurst on getting motel rooms," Martin said, explaining that dates allow travel time as well as competition time.

Clark is the activities/athletic director and Hurst is the cheer coach.

In other business, the board:

Approved hiring Chase Brody, teacher, Junior High; and

Approved hiring Amanda Russell, paraprofessional, Intermediate School, and Ben Walker, bus driver, transportation.

Brody will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Walker Cheevers who taught science and was a football coach.

Board members Mindy Cawthon, Ryan Heckman, John Dye and Jessica Branham were present.

The board adjourned at 5:04 p.m.