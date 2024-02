Christensen crowned Colors Day queen 2024

Senior Maren Christensen was crowned Colors Day queen 2024 Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Christensen, 17, is the daughter of Dee and Melanie Christensen and granddaughter of Ed and Carmen Bertola of Pea Ridge. She was escorted by Tristen Williams.

Colors Day maids, in addition to Christensen, were Callie Cooper, Trinity Fox, Abigayle Fuller, Olivia Lewis, Lilian Payne and Trenedy Undernehr.

Cooper, 17, is the daughter of Sabrina and Justin Cooper and granddaughter of Laura and James Cooper and Janis Thompson, all of Bentonville. She was escorted by Hayden Bray.

Fox, 17, is the daughter of Brad and Leigh Fox. She was escorted by Luke Baker.

Fuller, 18, is the daughter of Meeca Fuller and James Fuller. She was escorted by Josh Turner.

Lewis, 17, is the daughter of Linsey Hyde and Tony McDonald. She was escorted by Ezekiel Blades.

Payne, 17, is the daughter of Tiffany Payne and Maynor Murcia. She was escorted by Landon Ayala.

Undernehr, 17, is the daughter of Catelin Warren and Ken Paddack and granddaughter of Cyndee Undernehr of Garfield. She was escorted by Ben Wheeler.

The mini king and queens were Gunner Cooper, Olivia Morgan and Hadley Judd.

Colors Day queen for 2023, Jadyn Spivey, crowned the new queen.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Jayden Spivey, 2023 Colors Day queen, crowned Maren Christensen queen of the 2024 Blackhawk Colors Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Blackhawk Arena.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Maren Christensen expresses surprise as it was announced she was chosen queen for Blackhawk Colors Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Blackhawk Arena.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Maren Christensen was escorted by Tristen Williams for Blackhawk Colors Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Blackhawk Arena.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Call Cooper was escorted by Hayen Bray for 2024 Blackhawk Colors Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Blackhawk Arena.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Maren Christensen, queen of the 2024 Blackhawk Colors Day, and her escort Tristen Williams, were flanked by the court Trinity Fox and Luke Baker, Olivia Lewis and Ezekiel Blades, Trenedy Undernehr and Ben Wheeler, 2023 queen Jayden Spivey, Lilian Payne and Landon Ayala, Abigayle Fuller and Josh Turner, and Callie Coper and Hayden Bray.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Trinity Fox was escorted by Luke Baker for Blackhawk Colors Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Blackhawk Arena.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Abigayle Fuller was escorted by Josh Turner for 2024 Blackhawk Colors Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Blackhawk Arena.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Olivia Lewis was escorted by Ezekiel Blades for 2024 Blackhawk Colors Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Blackhawk Arena.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Lilian Payne was escorted by Landon Ayala for Blackhawk Colors Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23, in Blackhawk Arena.