Blackhawks trounce Bobcats

The Blackhawks hosted the Berryville Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, a day earlier than originally scheduled.

Wintry weather was forecast to begin Friday, Jan. 12, prompting school administrators to reschedule Colors Day and ballgames and ultimately, cancel school.

Girls

The Lady Blackhawks defeated the Lady Bobcats 46-25.

"It was good at times and it looked like the wheels were falling off at times," coach Heath Neal said of the game, expressing some frustration. "Overall, it's been a long week. We had to have a short preparation week for another tough conference team. They're well coached. Anytime you lace 'em up in this league, you've got to be prepared.

"We had to make some adjustments on the fly. We started off in man and then we didn't do some things at practice because practice was limited this week versus them. So, we had to make an adjustment to zone; I'm super proud of the way we guarded. We got to get better at rebounding out of that.

"We had a lot kids step up. Brooklyn Winn had some really big shots for us. Kenzie Stites was all over the floor tonight, she obviously beat herself up.

"Leah (Telgemeier) just keeps leading from the front and just being constant. Bailey Taylor coming off the bench and giving us some big rebounds and obviously we're super proud of Makenna (Ward) on every time she steps on the floor and how she grows.

"It was a good conference win; we'll take it every day of the week," Neal said.

Scoring for the Lady Hawks were; Leah Telgemeier, 9; Mia Dayberry, 5; Makenzie Stites, 4; Gracie Davenport, 2; Makena Ward, 9; Bailey Taylor, 2; Brooklyn Winn, 11; Anna Price, 1; and Rebecca Konkler, 3.

Boys

The Blackhawks defeated the Bobcats 60-20.

"I thought we did a good job sharing the basketball," Blackhawk head coach Trent Loyd said.

"We were able to work on some stuff with our 1-3-1 zone and some run and jump stuff full court that I like to really see how we've improved on 'em. Sometimes with these games, they allow us to work on some stuff you don't normally get to.

"I was proud of the buy in with that," Loyd said.

Scoring for the varsity boys were Skye Davenport, 13; Ben Wheeler, 7; Zion Whitmore, 9; J.B. Bledsoe, 3; Anthoni Ayala, 13; Luke Baker, 2; Truman Wheeler, 2; Jacob Ogburn, 2; Josh Turner, 2; Clayton Boyd, 4; and Jace Benge, 2.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Berryville Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Sophomore Skye Davenport, No. 20, scored 13 points for the Hawks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Berryville Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Sophomore Anthony Ayala, No. 33, scored 13 points. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Berryville Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Sophomore Skye Davenport, No. 20, scored 13 points for the Hawks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Senior Josh Turner, No. 23, scored 2 points for the Hawks as the Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Berryville Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Berryville Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Sophomore Anthoni Ayala, No. 33, scored 13 points. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Berryville Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Junior J.B. Bledsoe, No. 22, scored 3 points. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Berryville Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Junior Jacob Ogburn, No. 3, scored 2 points for the Hawks. Team mate Skye Davenport cheered him from the bench. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Pea Ridge Blackhawks hosted, and defeated, the Berryville Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. Senior Ben Wheeler, No. 1, scored 7 points.For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lady Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, and defeated them 46-25. Head coach Heath Neal talked with sophomore player Makenzie Stites, No. 22, during the game. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lady Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, and defeated them 46-25. Sophomore Makena Ward, No. 24, scored 9 points for the home team. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lady Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, and defeated them 46-25. Sophomore Makenzie Stites, No. 11, pushes down the court despite pressure from a Lady Bobcat defender. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lady Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, and defeated them 46-25. Sophomore Bailey Taylor, No. 33, scored 2 points for the Lady Blackhawks. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lady Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, and defeated them 46-25. Sophomore Brooklyn Winn, No. 21, scored 11 points. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES The Lady Blackhawks hosted the Lady Bobcats Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, and defeated them 46-25. Senior Leah Telgemeier, No. 2, scored 9 points. "Leah (Telgemeier) just keeps leading from the front and just being constant," coach Heath Neal said. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

