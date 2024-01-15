Obituary: John Smeltzer

John Edward Smeltzer, born on Oct. 29, 1950, in Redfield, Iowa, bid farewell to this world on Jan. 14, 2024, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was surrounded by his loved ones, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by family and friends.

John is survived by his devoted wife, Lisa Meier, and their son, Jacob Quinton Smeltzer, who, along with his wife Traci; his grandsons, Jacob Gabriel (Sheyene Pelekai) and Garrett (Kara Wright); and great-grandsons, Luka, Liam and Braxton; and a niece and nephew, brought great joy to John's life.

John was predeceased by his parents, James and LaVaun; and two brothers, Jim and Jack.

A successful entrepreneur, John was the proud owner of a body shop, painting business, and media blasting enterprise. Beyond his professional achievements, John had a passion for the outdoors. Whether it was hunting for arrowheads, fishing, or raising and competing with roller pigeons, he found solace and joy in nature. His love for animals, of all kinds, showcased a tender side that endeared him to many. His two geese are known to many who drive to Pea Ridge via Highway 72.

Yet, it was his quick wit and sense of humor that truly set John apart. Known for his spontaneous and teasing banter, he brought laughter and lightness to every gathering. His nephew, Victor, eloquently captured this essence, saying, "I admired his unique sense of humor. It was one I'd only seen with him, spontaneous, respectfully bugging, and precisely unbalanced."

Despite his tougher exterior, John was a man full of love, generously sharing his emotions with those around him. His absence will be keenly felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

In the near future, his family and friends will come together to celebrate the life of John Edward Smeltzer. May he rest in peace, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire and uplift those who were touched by his presence.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.