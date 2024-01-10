Registration closes Jan. 20 for soccer

Registration for Spring soccer Registration is open until Jan. 20. Practice and games begin in March.

Children ages 3 to 14 are welcome to participate. Check out Pea Ridge Soccer Club online or on Facebook. There are links to register players and to volunteer to coach.

Registrations are based on price range for age groups, this does not denote team age divisions. Once registrations close, available divisions based on number of players registered in each age group will be determined. This fluctuates each season.

Please consider volunteering to coach. Without coaches we cannot form teams and kids will not be able to play. You do not have to have kids in the program to volunteer, according to board members.

To join the Pea Ridge Thunder Soccer Club Board, email [email protected]. There are current board positions available for those who would like to volunteer.

Divisions are:

Little Kickstarters (Age 3 -4)

The Little Kickstarters program provides our youngest players the opportunity to be introduced to soccer. Our program focuses on participation, sportsmanship, skill development and having fun!

Coed Soccer U 5 - U12

Hosting ages 4 through 14, this Recreational Program is geared towards all-play for your athlete. While truly equal playing time is not possible in any type of program, this model is designed to get as close as possible to the same amount of play time for each player. Practices are all located in Pea Ridge and no Tryouts are held.

U14 Boys or Girls Soccer

All practices will be located in Pea Ridge. The U14 teams will travel and play surrounding area teams.

More details to be announced before season begins.

We have adjusted the age groups to align with school year (grades).

Players' age as of July, 31, 2024, is used as the guideline. If child will be 6 by July 31, 2024, he or she would be in the U6 age group.

Parents are asked to provide a birth certificate for new players.