Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 1974

The Pea Ridge Graphic Scene this week is providing an opportunity for its readers to be counted either for or against President Richard Nixon in the soon-to-be-decided issue of whether or not Congress shall impeach (or charge) the president with accusations that have been made against him.

The trail date for the case of the City of Pea Ridge vs. Lloyd Weaver of Pea Ridge has been set for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in Bentonville Municipal Court. Weaver was charged by the city last September with the breaking of an ordinance that forbids the moving of old buildings in to the town.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1984

Finances of Benton County, the county's schools and municipalities are $209,063.55 better off than they were last week as the treasurer's annual Christmas time distribution has been accepted for the county by a court order issued Dec. 29 by a county judge.

Pea Ridge Country's weather record keeper, Frank Price, reports that the area's total rainfall in 1983 came to 42.80 inches - 3 inches below normal. The coldest day in 1983 was Christmas Day when Price's thermometer reached a -8 degrees. The hottest day was Aug. 26 when it hit 100 degrees.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 2

Thursday, Jan. 13, 1994

The Pea Ridge Fire Department now has 24 volunteers, the maximum allowed by city ordinance. For the first time in a long time, we have a waiting list.

A Pea Ridge basketball player is recovering following a freak accident in last week's game with the Decatur Bulldogs. Guard Michael Burton crashed through a wire-reinforced glass window in a door after attempting to catch a fast-break pass.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2004

Shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday morning, Gretchen Cordoza woke up to popping and crackling sounds in her house at 621 E. Pickens Rd., according to Pea Ridge Fire Chief Frank Rizzio. When she looked down the hallway of her home, she discovered it was engulfed in flames.

Firing the first shot in what may quickly erupt into a battle over spending and tax dollars needed to support it, former Quorum Court justice of the peace Leo E. Lynch announced Saturday he would be the first to throw his hat into the ring for Benton County judge.