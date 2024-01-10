RECIPE: Karo pecan pie

Karo pecan pie

Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce

Preheat oven to 350.

Unbaked pie shell

1/4 c. margarine (1/2 stick) or butter

1/2 c. sugar

1 c. dark Karo syrup

1/8 tsp. salt

3 eggs

1 1/2 c. pecans, chopped

1 tsp. vanilla

Cream sugar and butter. Add syrup and salt. Beat well. Add eggs, beat after each egg is added. Add pecans and 1 tsp. vanilla.

Pour into 9-inch uncooked pastry shell.

Bake at 350 for 50 -60 minutes until knife comes out clean.

* This amount will make 10 individual pies. If using small pie shells, bake 40 to 45 minutes on a cookie sheet.

