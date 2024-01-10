RECIPE: Karo pecan pie

Karo pecan pie
Recipe from the kitchen of Dorris Mounce
Preheat oven to 350.
Unbaked pie shell
1/4 c. margarine (1/2 stick) or butter
1/2 c. sugar
1 c. dark Karo syrup
1/8 tsp. salt
3 eggs
1 1/2 c. pecans, chopped
1 tsp. vanilla
Cream sugar and butter. Add syrup and salt. Beat well. Add eggs, beat after each egg is added. Add pecans and 1 tsp. vanilla.
Pour into 9-inch uncooked pastry shell.
Bake at 350 for 50 -60 minutes until knife comes out clean.
* This amount will make 10 individual pies. If using small pie shells, bake 40 to 45 minutes on a cookie sheet.
