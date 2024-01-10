Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Monday, Oct. 2

4:36 p.m. Police were advised to contact the district manager of EZ Mart in reference of fraudulent use of a credit card. The case was reviewed by CID, then closed due to lack of evidence.

Monday, Oct. 30

1:14 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Conrad Street in reference to an overdose call. The caller said he thought his friend had taken drugs and he gave him Narcan. Medics transported a 31-year-old male. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Christopher Michael Daniels, 31, Pineville, Mo., in connection with four misdemeanor warrants (out of Pea Ridge, Little Flock, Bella Vista and Bentonville) and unlawful use of a communication device.

Thursday, Dec. 14

11:01 a.m. A resident of Turner Way reported having been the victim of a scam involving someone claiming to be a representative of SWEPCO to whom she gave the numbers of a visa card.

Thursday, Dec. 21

9:50 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Wade Lane to assist a Bentonville police detective in relation to a no contact order case. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Alexander Gregory Harshaw, 42, Bentonville, in connection with two counts of violation of a no contact order.

1:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to McDonalds in reference to a private property accident involving a vehicle driven by Deborah J. Boney, 72, Pea Ridge, and a juvenile driver.

3:50 p.m. A school resource officer was dispatched to the high school in reference to a psychiatric call involving a student who wanted to commit suicide. The student was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Friday, Dec. 22

1:50 p.m. Police went to a residence on Weston Street for a welfare check and found a 73-year-old female deceased. Next-of-kin was notified.

8:06 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Jacob Earl Schroeder, 42, Pea Ridge, in connection with no insurance; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

9:50 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Patricia Christine Wampler, 48, Washburn, Mo., in connection with possession drug paraphernalia; possession controlled substance Sch. 6; defective lights.

Saturday, Dec. 23

12:02 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Austin Tull-Cochrane, 29, Rogers, in connection with DWI and careless and prohibited driving.

1:38 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Benito Elvins, 40, Rogers, in connection with careless and prohibited driving.

2:14 p.m. Police were dispatched to a business on South Curtis Avenue in reference to a male "acting extremely erratic" and writing on vehicles. As a result of the investigation, the male was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

7:33 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on North Davis Street in reference to an unconscious person. Police administered Narcan and the male was transported to hospital by ambulance.

11:45 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Wendell Jesse Nielson, 25, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test and vehicle lights defective.

Monday, Dec. 25

6:04 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Lynn Drive in reference to a physical disturbance involving a man reported as drunk and having a gun. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Pablo Nino, 42, Pea Ridge, in connection with two counts first-degree terroristic threatening and seized a weapon and ammunition.

Wednesday, Dec. 27

1:51 p.m. Police met with a resident of Carper Lane in reference to threats made against her. The reporting party was given information about victim advocate contact.

Friday, Dec. 29

4:30 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Brandon Tylor Morelock, 25, Apache Junction, Ariz., in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; possession drug paraphernalia; and failure to obey traffic devices.

5:09 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Juan Lozada Angeles, 21, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. 6; possession drug paraphernalia; driving with suspended/revoked license.

Saturday, Dec. 30

10:55 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Mark T. Magnuson, 64, Garfield, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act and driving left of center.

Sunday, Dec. 31

7:56 p.m. Police were dispatched to the area of Carr Street near Mercy Clinic in reference to a threats call.

Monday, Jan. 1

8:44 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Adrian Vargas, 28, Bella Vista, in connection with first violation of Omnibus DWI Act and defective lights.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

6:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to a parking lot on Carr Street for a minor motor-vehicle collision involving a white BMW driven by Jennifer Ledlow Groover, 49, Cave Springs, and a black pickup truck driven by Tammy Michele Hamilton-Haines, 46, Grove, Ark.