District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept.

Report dated Dec. 12, 2023

Harden, Leenill, 43 Speeding Guilty, Guilty; No Proof Liability Insurance - Local, Guilty, Guilty; Possession Controlled Substance, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty; Failure To Appear-Class A Misdemeanor, Guilty, Guilty

Hackett,...