Cyclists enjoy Pea Ridge hub

Despite cold temperatures Sunday, Jan. 7, more than 300 cyclists stopped in Pea Ridge Sunday as part of the Pea Ridge Ramble and enjoyed a hot cup of coffee with donuts at City Hall.

They began the ride at the hub in Bentonville, rode gravel roads to Pea Ridge, stopping at the hub at the Baker-Hayes Park, then gathered at City Hall for a question and answer time with Mayor Nathan See.

"There's a big team of people who made this work," said Andy Chasteen with the Runway Group. "This is great. Nathan's been great -- working with us, trying to build community and just bridge that divide between people who don't ride bikes and people who do, just be friends."

"It was really cold this morning. The number of people who showed was really awesome," Chasteen said, opening the program at City Hall.

The ride is an opportunity for fellowship and building awareness about the hub concept which provides a place to park vehicles before riding and gives an opportunity to have a meal or drink at a local restaurant.

"We are helping create economic impact for some of these smaller towns," Chasteen said. "The future is way beyond that."

See addressed the group and answered questions, saying: "This is a phenomenal outcome of people...

"The initiative for cycling is missed in a lot of communities; cycling is its own industry. It's an economic driver for local communities," See said.

Editor's note: This is the first in a three-part series on cycling in and around Pea Ridge.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES More than 200 cyclists were treated to coffee from Ember Mountain and donuts from Super Donuts met at the Pea Ridge City Hall for question and answer time with Mayor Nathan See. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.



