College news

MidAmerica Nazarene University

OLATHE, Kan. -- MidAmerica Nazarene University recently announced its President's List, Dean's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2023 semester. A total of 425 students qualified for one of the honors.

Stormi Matthews of Pea Ridge was named to the Presidents list.

All students in traditional programs carrying 12 semester hours or more with a term GPA from 3.2 to 4.0 may qualify for one of these academic honors. Neutral credit hours are excluded from the calculation and reduce the course load used to figure the honor. The President's List is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester; the Dean's List ranges from 3.5 to 3.99; and the Honor Roll is 3.2 to 3.49.

MidAmerica Nazarene University is a private, Christian, comprehensive university of 1,500 students. Offering 60 plus traditional undergraduate areas of study, the university is also known for its accelerated professional and graduate programs. The campus is located on 105 acres in Olathe, Kan. More information may be found at www.mnu.edu.

Brandilyn Carbaugh Named to SNHU President's List

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire -- Brandilyn Carbaugh of Pea Ridge has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's (SNHU) Fall 2023 President's List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the "Most Innovative" regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.