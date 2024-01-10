City awarded as ‘Trendsetter’

The city of Pea Ridge will be awarded a Trendsetters Award at the January Winter Convention in Little Rock for Technology & Security, according to Mayor Nathan See.

The Technology & Security award recognizes advances in local broadband to improve education and or local access and advances in using technology to improve city communications or services or steps taken to improve cybersecurity practices.

The challenge was that city officials had noticed an increase in after-hours calls and emails regarding public hearings and realized there had to be a way to provide the information immediately. When members of the community requested more communication for upcoming Planning Commission meetings and questioned how to receive information outside of working hours, city officials answered the call, according to an article in "Arkansas Business Trendsetter City 2023."

The solution was found using common technology, along with processes already in place, to provide information to the community as quickly as possible. Residents can find a QR code next to each public hearing sign which directs users to a web page with upcoming meeting agendas and may access the information as soon as they need it.