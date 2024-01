The following marriage license applications were recorded Dec. 14-27 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Dec. 14

Blake William Lee Smith, 33, and Heidi Michelle Davis, 33, both of Pea Ridge

Dec. 22

Ryan Charles Parker, 27, Rogers, and Alexus Bryeanna-Jean Losey, 25, Pea Ridge

Dec. 27

Hunter Isaac Spahn, 18, and Kinley Shea Simpson, 18, both of Pea Ridge