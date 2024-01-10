Benton County Jail

Thursday, Dec. 28

1:06 p.m. Skyler William Mullins, 33, Seligman, Mo., by Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation/parole; failure to appear

Friday, Dec. 29

3:03 p.m. Melinda Elizabeth Hutchins, 37, Garfield, by BCSO, revocation of probation/parole

Sunday, Dec. 31

1:45 a.m. Mark T. Magnuson, 64, Garfield, by Pea Ridge Police, driving left of center; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

2:08 p.m. Geren Baker, 56, Pea Ridge, by Siloam Springs Police, three failure to appear from Benton County; hold for Washington County

11:12 p.m. Denis Salas, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, drinking in public

Monday, Jan. 1

3:40 a.m. James Allen Hensley, 41, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battering; first degree terroristic threatening; aggravated assault

9;58 p.m. Adrian Vargas, 28, Bella Vista, by Pea Ridge Police, first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; defective lights

Tuesday, Jan. 2

11:32 a.m. Jeremy Tyler Ramsey, 36, Pea Ridge, by Dept. of Community Corrections, hold for Dept. of Community Corrections, revocation of probation; registered sex offender failure to comply with reporting

Thursday, Jan. 4

6:57 p.m. Jessie James Dutton, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear; theft of property

Saturday, Jan. 6

5:03 p.m. Charles R. Hundley, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, third-degree assault on family or household member

Monday, Jan. 8

6:48 a.m. Rafael Morales-Rodriguez, 39, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, fleeing, theft of property, failure to appear, speeding more than 15 mph over speed limit, driving with lights off to avoid detection; hold for Springdale Police Department