Avoca Fire Chief Frankie Elliott retires

AVOCA --After 36 years in the fire service, Frankie Elliott has hung up his gear.

Elliott, Avoca fire chief since 2002, retired recently.

Employed as a firefighter/emergency medical technician with the Rogers Fire Department for 26 years, he retired from Rogers three years ago.

A 1984 graduate of Rogers High School, Ellilott became a firefighter in 1988 as a volunteer. He also worked at the XNA Fire Department.

He now works as a civilian employee with the city of Rogers as a commercial building inspector.

He was honored with a dinner and celebration Saturday, Jan. 6, at Avoca Fire Station No. 1.

"I was pleased," he said of the gathering. "There were a lot more people than I was expecting."

Elliott said Avoca has seen change and growth over the years and the department has kept up with training and the ISO (Insurance Services Offices) rating has improved for Avoca residents with most areas going to 4 or 6 except for the East High Meadows area. He attributed the improvements to the number of fire stations, training, equipment and personnel, explaining that the department has a couple of people in the station during the week.

"You see a lot of stuff where you can really make a difference in somebody's outcome," Elliott said, remembering incidents over the years.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Avoca Fire Chief Frankie Elliott was honored with a dinner celebrating his retirement Saturday, Jan. 5, 2023. For more photographs, go to the PRT gallery at https://tnebc.nwaonline.com/photos/.

