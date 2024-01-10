Appeals for two rezone requests on City Council agenda

Three rezoning request ordinances to adopt rezones are on the agenda for the Tuesday, Jan. 16, City Council meeting.

One of the rezone requests (the Dryden property) was approved by the Planning Commission in the regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 2. One was denied and one failed to pass with a tied vote.

Mayor Nathan See said the applicants for the rezones which did not pass appealed to the City Council.

The properties are the Perrin property on Weston Street and Walnut Hill Phase 6 on Andy Buck Road.

Purchase of equipment, adopting operating procedures and replacing a bridge are all items of business on the agenda for the Tuesday, Jan. 16, City Council meeting. The meeting is at 6 p.m. in the court room of City Hall and is open to the public.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn plans to recognize a couple of officers.

Three ordinances waiving competitive bidding are on the agenda. They are for the purchase of three police vehicles, a fire vehicle and code enforcement vehicle and a street bucket truck.

A resolution addressing the Little Sugar Creek bridge replacement on Peck Road is also on the agenda.

City officials will also be presented a request to transfer $600,000 from impact fees to the Street Fund account.

Roman Aldaiz with Enterprise is on the agenda for the work session.