Growth in the city dominates news

A common theme in the news articles for 2023 for Pea Ridge was growth and the actions necessitated by it. The city hired a planning director and created several additional city positions. A full-time fire chief was hired. Two new school resource officers were hired. Two City Council positions were added.
A code enforcement officer was hired as was an inspection officer for the Fire Department.
A new library director was hired.
Nearly every city meeting included subjects concerning growth -- utilities, traffic control, zone changes and updating various city codes.
Headlines from 2023 in The TIMES of Northeast Benton County were:
Jan. 4
Planning director position created, Jesssica Grady hired
Cares about planning
Flourishing city, school demands attention, change, work from all (2022 Headlines June 29 to Dec. 28)
Jan. 11
Council names Neil to Ward 2, seat 2 / Bowen is interim fire chief
Commission reorganize officers
Fire Department begins new era under Chief Bowen
Council COW to be monthly
Jan. 18
Water meters for construction cost
Pea Ridge Cemetery expanded
Time to file for School Board
Helping one another
Jan. 25
City Council moves start time up one hour
Traffic gridlocks solutions sought
Population growth in city affects all schools
Shelley Todd named superintendent of Pea Ridge National Military Park
Feb. 1
Public hearing slated
Slick icy pavements force closures
City launches new mobile app
Parks and Recreation ideas explored
Feb. 8
School officials look to future of district
City work session precedes Council
Two new officers sworn in to department
Feb. 15
Two more SROs requested
School board filing period nears; Yager plans to file
Plans progress on urgent care facility
Vehicles collide, hit mailboxes
Tech review meetings dynamics change
Feb. 22
School Board approves having an SRO at each campus
New administrative position confirmed
One week left to file for School Board
School Board affirms termination
March 1
Council members vastly differ on enacting A&P tax
Home business on topic
Flawed road surface repaved; no cost to city
Ambulance rates to be comparable
Librarian Wright resigns
Agreement reached on temporary meters
March 8
First nine weeks for mayor have been productive, busy
Register for alerts
Caring for, sharing with others is important
Two run in Zone 1 School Board
March 15
Four seek library director post
City looks to restructure library governance
Full agenda on tap for council
Home businesses OK'd
White resigns; five seek seat
March 22
New play equipment approved
Easley celebrates 90 years
Better to be prepared, Hahn says
Johnsons celebrate platinum anniversary
March 29
Martin named new library director
Church seeks to meet in residential area
Top responder promoted
Seven apply for Council
Wallace served for four decades
April 5
Bomb threat prompts action
Clint Bowen is new fire chief
Koda evokes smiles
Water tower will become landmark
City to use APERS as retirement tool
April 12
City helps Wynne tornado victims
Council to interview for alderman seat
Rezone request tabled
Treats, prizes fill eggs
Two seek Zone 1 School Board seat
Varience request denied
Collins to retire
April 19
Pie sales fund scholarships
New preK class OKd
In school all her life, Mrs. Ricketts to retire
Bowling added to PRHS
'Smart tags' used for bus riders
Would-be adermen address City Council
Choir performs for School Board
April 26
Storytime is fun
Purchases approved; Three rezonings OKd
Library exists to serve community
Blood takes oath for City Council
Commercial rezone on Hallack resubmitted
May 3
Heckman, Yager seek Zone 1 seat
Making the path straight
Alice in Wonderland thrills
Garfield Elementary eyed as charter school site
Firefighters visit Mothers Day Out
May 10
Planner adds QR code to signs
Drive-through added
Determined and focused
Community Center considered
School Board candidates file reports
Learning new art techniques is fun
May 17
Wares, food, music at Second Saturday
Teachers pay increases
Students accuse substitute teachers of impropriety; police investigating
Heckman wins Zone 1 election
Ready for commencement
Summer lunch program will not be offered
May 24
Council accepts appeal of rezone
Memorial day: Honor veterans
Grant for City Park designed to improve accessibility
Jury trial delayed for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge officer
Police save man's life
May 31
Honoring our veterans
King to coach bowling
Rezoning requested from planners
Pancakes are tasty
Lions Club gives to first graders
June 7
Highways discussed
Refreshing, splashing fun (photo)
Brown promoted to lieutenant
Police Chief values good character in police officers
June 14
Passion for history spurred Banzhaf
Training will be realistic
Rezone requests OK'd
Training provides self-awareness for firefighters
Butler promoted to captain
Public comments sought on park improvements
June 21
Freedom Fest, & Parade are Sunday
Billing software upgrades requested
Candlelight vigil set
Salary for city clerk clarified by council
School Board elects officers
Want to be a firefighter? SAP
Avoca dedicates memorial SAP
Chain reactions explored SAP
June 28
Park tour planned; input sought
Apple's monument installed, SAP
Motorcycles ride for Apple, SAP
Rezone requests on topic
Walnut Hill Phase 2 approved
Having fun at parade, SAP
Special needs considered for park
Lucas promoted to captain