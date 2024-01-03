Growth in the city dominates news

A common theme in the news articles for 2023 for Pea Ridge was growth and the actions necessitated by it. The city hired a planning director and created several additional city positions. A full-time fire chief was hired. Two new school resource officers were hired. Two City Council positions were added.

A code enforcement officer was hired as was an inspection officer for the Fire Department.

A new library director was hired.

Nearly every city meeting included subjects concerning growth -- utilities, traffic control, zone changes and updating various city codes.

Headlines from 2023 in The TIMES of Northeast Benton County were:

Jan. 4

Planning director position created, Jesssica Grady hired

Cares about planning

Flourishing city, school demands attention, change, work from all (2022 Headlines June 29 to Dec. 28)

Jan. 11

Council names Neil to Ward 2, seat 2 / Bowen is interim fire chief

Commission reorganize officers

Fire Department begins new era under Chief Bowen

Council COW to be monthly

Jan. 18

Water meters for construction cost

Pea Ridge Cemetery expanded

Time to file for School Board

Helping one another

Jan. 25

City Council moves start time up one hour

Traffic gridlocks solutions sought

Population growth in city affects all schools

Shelley Todd named superintendent of Pea Ridge National Military Park

Feb. 1

Public hearing slated

Slick icy pavements force closures

City launches new mobile app

Parks and Recreation ideas explored

Feb. 8

School officials look to future of district

City work session precedes Council

Two new officers sworn in to department

Feb. 15

Two more SROs requested

School board filing period nears; Yager plans to file

Plans progress on urgent care facility

Vehicles collide, hit mailboxes

Tech review meetings dynamics change

Feb. 22

School Board approves having an SRO at each campus

New administrative position confirmed

One week left to file for School Board

School Board affirms termination

March 1

Council members vastly differ on enacting A&P tax

Home business on topic

Flawed road surface repaved; no cost to city

Ambulance rates to be comparable

Librarian Wright resigns

Agreement reached on temporary meters

March 8

First nine weeks for mayor have been productive, busy

Register for alerts

Caring for, sharing with others is important

Two run in Zone 1 School Board

March 15

Four seek library director post

City looks to restructure library governance

Full agenda on tap for council

Home businesses OK'd

White resigns; five seek seat

March 22

New play equipment approved

Easley celebrates 90 years

Better to be prepared, Hahn says

Johnsons celebrate platinum anniversary

March 29

Martin named new library director

Church seeks to meet in residential area

Top responder promoted

Seven apply for Council

Wallace served for four decades

April 5

Bomb threat prompts action

Clint Bowen is new fire chief

Koda evokes smiles

Water tower will become landmark

City to use APERS as retirement tool

April 12

City helps Wynne tornado victims

Council to interview for alderman seat

Rezone request tabled

Treats, prizes fill eggs

Two seek Zone 1 School Board seat

Varience request denied

Collins to retire

April 19

Pie sales fund scholarships

New preK class OKd

In school all her life, Mrs. Ricketts to retire

Bowling added to PRHS

'Smart tags' used for bus riders

Would-be adermen address City Council

Choir performs for School Board

April 26

Storytime is fun

Purchases approved; Three rezonings OKd

Library exists to serve community

Blood takes oath for City Council

Commercial rezone on Hallack resubmitted

May 3

Heckman, Yager seek Zone 1 seat

Making the path straight

Alice in Wonderland thrills

Garfield Elementary eyed as charter school site

Firefighters visit Mothers Day Out

May 10

Planner adds QR code to signs

Drive-through added

Determined and focused

Community Center considered

School Board candidates file reports

Learning new art techniques is fun

May 17

Wares, food, music at Second Saturday

Teachers pay increases

Students accuse substitute teachers of impropriety; police investigating

Heckman wins Zone 1 election

Ready for commencement

Summer lunch program will not be offered

May 24

Council accepts appeal of rezone

Memorial day: Honor veterans

Grant for City Park designed to improve accessibility

Jury trial delayed for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge officer

Police save man's life

May 31

Honoring our veterans

King to coach bowling

Rezoning requested from planners

Pancakes are tasty

Lions Club gives to first graders

June 7

Highways discussed

Refreshing, splashing fun (photo)

Brown promoted to lieutenant

Police Chief values good character in police officers

June 14

Passion for history spurred Banzhaf

Training will be realistic

Rezone requests OK'd

Training provides self-awareness for firefighters

Butler promoted to captain

Public comments sought on park improvements

June 21

Freedom Fest, & Parade are Sunday

Billing software upgrades requested

Candlelight vigil set

Salary for city clerk clarified by council

School Board elects officers

Want to be a firefighter? SAP

Avoca dedicates memorial SAP

Chain reactions explored SAP

June 28

Park tour planned; input sought

Apple's monument installed, SAP

Motorcycles ride for Apple, SAP

Rezone requests on topic

Walnut Hill Phase 2 approved

Having fun at parade, SAP

Special needs considered for park

Lucas promoted to captain