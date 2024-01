Friends we lost in 2023

2023

May 31

Marjorie Lucille Gemmecke, 91, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died May 25, 2023.

Vicky Lynn McCamey, 54, of Rogers, Ark., died May 20, 2023.

Catherine "Cathy" Marie Skelton, 73, of Seligman, Mo., died May 25, 2023.

Helen Louise Whitaker of Blue Springs, Mo., 83, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

June 7

Paul Allen Krok, 48, of Pea Ridge, died May 27, 2023.

Jeffrey Wayne "Goose" Terry, 54, of, Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 1, 2023.

June 14

Troy Owen Banzhaf, 51, of Bella Vista, Ark., died June 6, 2023.

Rick Fields, 61, died June 5, 2023.

Ronnie DeWayne Smith, 57, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 2, 2023.

June 21

Sharon Kay Boothe, 68, of Huntsville, Ark., died June 12, 2023.

Susan Myers, 42, of Bella Vista, died June 11, 2023

June 28

Glenna Faye Epps, 82, of Powell, Mo., died June 18, 2023

John Paul Knox, 81, of Garfield, Ark., died June 19, 2023

Stella Louise Poplin, 79, of Springdale, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023

John E. Taylor Jr., 54, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 24, 2023

Deborah Vanhook, 69, of Bentonville, Ark., died June 18, 2023

July 5

Jackie Dean Dart, 88, of Garfield, Ark., died June 27, 2023.

Connie Edmisten, 76, of Gravette, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Margaret Lucy Holbert, 97, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died June 27, 2023.

John Gurney Hutchens, 83, of, Pea Ridge, Ark., formally of Topeka, Kan., died June 30, 2023.

Rhonda Fay Olson, 67, of Garfield, Ark., died June 17, 2023.

July 12

Helen Marie Hillman, 81, of Garfield, Ark., died July 3, 2023.

July 19

Ronald "Ron" Jerome Carrell, 85, of Gravette, died Monday, July 3, 2023

Henry Clyde "Rojo" Keene, 80, of Caverna, Mo., died July 8, 2023

Junita Marlene Larkin, 82, of Bentonville, Ark., died July 8, 2023

July 26

Rickie Allen Carter, 70, of Washburn, Mo., died July 19, 2023

Kenneth Lynn Chambers, 81, of Garfield, Ark., died July 22, 2023

Jeremy Dustin Long, 41, of Springdale, Ark., died July 20, 2023

Aug. 2

No obituaries

Aug. 9

Betty Helen Galloway, 96, of Bentonville, Ark., died Aug. 2, 2023

Katherine Jean (Nelson) Johnson, 76, of Pineville, Mo., died Aug. 4, 2023

Jacqueline Dawn Hanberg Nelson, 59, of Pea Ridge, died July 30, 2023

Aug. 16

Jimmy Dale Bennett, 71, of Pea Ridge, died Aug, 5, 2023

Lester Dale Hinton, 94, of Bella Vista, died Aug. 10, 2023

Sandra Elizabeth Matthies, 75, of, Pea Ridge, died Aug. 8, 2023

Lena Mae Schell, 95, of Pea Ridge, died Aug. 11, 2023

Aug. 23

David Wayne Barnes, 55, of Bentonville, died Aug. 17, 2023

Danny Jones, 66, of Bentonville, died Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023

Stella Roselle Mason, 81, of Bentonville, died Aug. 12, 2023

Howard Lee McDaniel, 78, died Aug. 14, 2023

Aug. 30

William "Hutch" Howard Bassham Jr., 68, of Bella Vista, died Aug. 25, 2023

Michael (Mikey) Douglas Eoff, 60, of Garfield, died Aug. 21, 2023

Diane Kay (Sypult) Williams Bowerman, of Rogers, died Aug. 21, 2023

Sept. 6

Sheri Lynn Boyer, 66, of Garfield, Ark., died Aug. 25, 2023

Georgia Ann Kinney, 73, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Aug. 24, 2023

Roy Edward Webb, 63, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sept. 1, 2023

Sept. 13

No obits

Sept. 20

No obits

Sept. 27

No obits

Oct. 4

Bruce Francis Pilcher, 78, of Rogers, Ark., died Sept. 28, 2023

Oct. 11

No obits

Oct. 18

No obits

Oct. 25

No obits

Nov. 1

Katherine "Kathy" Ann Bailey, 70, of Pea Ridge, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023.

Robert Owen Nelson, 85, of Pea Ridge died at 3:29 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Nov. 8

No obits

Nov. 15

No obits

Nov. 22

Jerry L. Burton, 78, of Pea Ridge, Ark., passed away Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023.

Nov. 29

No obits

Dec. 6

Dorothy Ann Lynch, age 90, died at her home in Pea Ridge on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023.

Dec. 13

Steven Lee Sheppard, 78, of Pea Ridge died Monday, Dec. 4, 2023.

Dec. 20

No obits

Dec. 27

Glen Edwin Henry, 91, of Rogers, died Dec. 16, 2023, peacefully at his home.

Polly Ann McCarley, 84, of Rogers died Dec. 20, 2023, at Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville.