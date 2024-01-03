Ferris deemed Most Improved

Firefighter Ashley Ferris was unable to attend the Pea Ridge Fire Department Christmas party on Dec. 1, so she was officially awarded recently at training.

Ferris came to the Fire Department earlier this year new to the Fire/EMS service, according to Fire Chief Clint Bowen.

She faced some intense training that can put a strain on both physical and mental health. She never gave up through it all and has proven she has the drive to learn and improve her skills.

The vote to award Ashley Ferris with Most Improved 2023 came from her peers which only shows the impact she has had on the department, Bowen said.