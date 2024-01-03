City employees honored for service

City employees were honored for their years of service at the Christmas party recently.
Those recognized were:
More than 45 years of service
Sandy Button
More than 25 years of service
Kim Thornhill
More than 20 years of service
Nathan See
More than 15 years of service
Mike Nida
Ken Hayes
Angie Jennings
Tony Townsend
John Langham
More than 10 years of service
Kurtis Wiltgen
Jennifer Carney
Starla Billington
More than 5 years of service
Aaron David
Christopher Schmidt
Alex Oaks
Todd Cornwell
Josh Litchfield
John Hicks
Lynn Hahn
Dustin Phy
Aaron Clark
Cassey Henson
Justin Lawson
Jamie Holland