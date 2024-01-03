City employees honored for service

City employees were honored for their years of service at the Christmas party recently.

Those recognized were:

More than 45 years of service

Sandy Button

More than 25 years of service

Kim Thornhill

More than 20 years of service

Nathan See

More than 15 years of service

Mike Nida

Ken Hayes

Angie Jennings

Tony Townsend

John Langham

More than 10 years of service

Kurtis Wiltgen

Jennifer Carney

Starla Billington

More than 5 years of service

Aaron David

Christopher Schmidt

Alex Oaks

Todd Cornwell

Josh Litchfield

John Hicks

Lynn Hahn

Dustin Phy

Aaron Clark

Cassey Henson

Justin Lawson

Jamie Holland