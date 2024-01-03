Benton County Jail

Tuesday, Dec. 19

1:02 a.m. Jimmy Dale Clark, 56, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, second degree battery; second degree assault/reckless conduct creates risk of physical injury

6:18 p.m. Ivan Worley, 40, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, criminal contempt

Thursday, Dec. 21

1:41 p.m. Alexander Gregory Harshaw, 42, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge, two violations of no contact order

9:07 p.m. Denis Salas, 22, Garfield, by BCSO, public intoxication

7:47 p.m. p.m. Joshua Alan Wheeler 49, Garfield, by BCSO, rape

Friday, Dec. 22

9:44 a.m. Joshua Ray Snook, 63, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, rape

10:25 a.m. Shawn Dean McCann, 50, Garfield, by BCSO, fleeing; three first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor; moving traffic violation

9:36 p.m. Jacob Earl Schroeder, 42, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third degree endangering the welfare of a minor; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; insurance required (no proof of insurance)

Saturday, Dec. 23

1:12 a.m. Marcus Medina, 44, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; improper lane change; possession drug paraphernalia; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

1:23 a.m. Austin James Tull-Cochrane, 29, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, careless and prohibited driving; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act

1:17 p.m. Lisa Burton, 58, Garfield, by Rogers Police, theft of property; tampering with physical evidence

Sunday, Dec. 24

1:32 a.m. Wendell Nielson, 25, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, refusal to submit to chemical test; first violation of Omnibus DWI Act; defective lights

8:34 a.m. Nicholas Davila, 29, Garfield, by BCSO, three counts endangering the welfare of a minor; third-degree domestic battering

Monday, Dec. 25

7:55 p.m.Pablo Nino-Dominguez, 42, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, two counts first-degree terroristic threatening