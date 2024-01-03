Benton County Election Commission ribbon cutting set

BENTON COUNTY -- Benton County will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, to celebrate completion of the new Election Commission Building. The ceremony will be held inside of the lobby at the Benton County Election Commission located at 1428 W Walnut St, Rogers, AR 72756. A short reception will follow the ceremony.

The building is the first time the Benton County Election Commission will be officed in its own secure, standalone building. It has ample storage for election machines and equipment. The building contains a public lobby where early voting will take place for the first time in February 2024 for the Preferential Primary and School Election. Training for poll workers will take place in the building during the first week of January.

"We are excited to welcome the public into our new office ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election Year," said Benton County Election Coordinator Kim Dennison. "We have room to grow here with plenty of space for poll worker training, storage, voting and for the public and candidates to await results on election night. We look forward to another secure, fair election season."

"Benton County is committed to holding fair, secure elections and this new building shows our dedication to voters," said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring. "Storage for equipment has always been safe. This new building adds one more piece of security as we head into the next election cycle."

Construction on the renovated building began in September 2023. The building is an owned space that formerly housed the Rogers Revenue Office. The office is staffed by two full-time employees and two part-time employees.

About the Election Commission

The Benton County Election Commission is a separate and independent unit of the county government. The Election Commission has the responsibility in conducting all Federal, State, County, and Local Elections occurring within Benton County. The Elections are administrated by and under the jurisdiction of the Benton County Board of Election Commissioners, in conjunction with State Election Laws, and State and Local authorities.

Voter Information

Visit the Benton County website to stay up to date on local elections: vote.bentoncountyar.gov