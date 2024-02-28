Recollections: News from years gone by

RECOLLECTIONS

50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic-Scene

Vol. 9 No. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 27, 1974

Andy Buck, a local builder, and Charles Hardy, city water-street superintendent, were named to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission at Tuesday night's session of the Pea Ridge City Council.

The consecration service for the new sanctuary of the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church Sunday morning drew a near-capacity attendance in the handsome new structure.

A fifth grade class at the Pea Ridge Elementary School has received a personal letter from President Richard Nixon.

40 Years Ago

The TIMES of Pea Ridge Country

Vol. 19 No. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 29, 1984

The Benton County Conservation District will hold its 17th annual Conservation Day Study on March 6 at the Carroll Electric building south of Bentonville.

The scheduled meeting of the Pea Ridge District 109 School Board Monday night was postponed to Tuesday night due to the snow storm and the inability of all members to get to the meeting, president Kenneth Patterson said.

Pea Ridge City Marshall Doug Carson was injured early Thursday morning when his car crashed into a tree on Missouri Highway E as he was pursuing a vehicle which led him on a fast chase through the area.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 29 No. 9

Thursday, March 3, 1994

A community ham and bean dinner will be held on March 12 in Pea Ridges to raise funds for the Brightwater United Methodist Church Rebuilding Fund. The church, on U.S. Highway 62, was destroyed by fire last month.

A retired California contractor, who never took a woodworking class, is now a furniture-maker hard pressed to keep up with demand. He is Joe Vallas, who retired to Pea Ridge in 1988.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 39 No. 9

Wednesday, March 3, 2004

As the clock ticked down the last seconds of the final game in the Arkansas Governor's Quiz Bowl Association AA regional tournament in Pea Ridge Saturday, Caleb Duvall correctly answered a question by factoring a quadratic equation in 15 seconds.

Pea Ridge High School senior Eli Winfee was among students in Advanced Placement English classes who toured Wal-Mart Warehouse No. 8 on Wednesday morning.

The Pea Ridge School Board will be reviewing administrative contracts and discussing renewal of teacher contracts at its regular monthly meeting Monday, March 8 at 6 p.m. in the high school home economics room.