Recipe: Peel-a-pound soup

Peel-a-pound soup

Recipe from the Kitchen of Florence Poe

Poe Collection

1 lg. head of cabbage, chopped

1 lg. bell pepper, chopped

1 qt. canned tomatoes, chopped

6 lg. onions, chopped

1 bunch celery, chopped

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 pkg. dry onion soup mix

Place the first six ingredients into a large pot and put enough water in the pot to cover the vegetables. Simmer until all the vegetables are tender. Add the onion soup mix and any herbs you like. I like to add a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese right before I serve this soup.

Recipe Note: Florence says that she has "peeled" off many a pound with this recipe. Whenever she felt hungry, she would just have a bowl of this soup and watch the pounds "peel" off.

