Planning experts seek to help city set a vision

February 28, 2024 at 3:00 a.m.

by Annette Beard

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES City Council and Planning Commission members were invited to share their perspectives with members of the TAP team this past week.
Planning experts met with city residents and officials to assist with setting a vision for the city.

Mayor Nathan See welcomed representatives from the Urban Land Institute.

Mary Madden with Madden Planning in Fayetteville said she was stunned about the outgoing traffic as she drove into town.

"We need to be a little proactive," See said. "We haven't done anything in the past 20 years."

He said he is working with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on priority lists.

"There are about 22,000 cars a day that flow through here," See said.

"It's a challenge, even if we started today," Ryan Hale with Laneshift said, explaining that highway projects can take 10 years. "Growth is not going to slow down. The traffic volume is only going to increase over the next 10 years."

photo Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge Mayor Nathan See addressed planners during a Technical Assistance Panel meeting by Urban Land Institute hosted by Pea Ridge Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. The TAP, composed of local experts on land use, policy and development, spent two days analyzing the opportunities for the study area, interviewing stakeholders and developing a plan to help city officials thoughtfully consider the future of the area.