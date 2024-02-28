Planning experts seek to help city set a vision

Planning experts met with city residents and officials to assist with setting a vision for the city.

Mayor Nathan See welcomed representatives from the Urban Land Institute.

Mary Madden with Madden Planning in Fayetteville said she was stunned about the outgoing traffic as she drove into town.

"We need to be a little proactive," See said. "We haven't done anything in the past 20 years."

He said he is working with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on priority lists.

"There are about 22,000 cars a day that flow through here," See said.

"It's a challenge, even if we started today," Ryan Hale with Laneshift said, explaining that highway projects can take 10 years. "Growth is not going to slow down. The traffic volume is only going to increase over the next 10 years."

