Permit sought for small hobby farm

A request for a conditional use permit will be presented in a public hearing at the beginning of the Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.

Jared and Cynthia Tarnasky are requesting the conditional use to raise a small hobby farm in a Residential Estate zone at 1925 Clark St.

The plan is to have a small number of livestock, such as grazing animals, and poultry that will adhere to the city's code, according to information sent to Planning Commission members by the city's planning director.

Other items on the agenda include: Preliminary plat, Rolling Meadows subdivision, northeast corner of Lee Town Road and Greer Street; Large scale development amendment for Pea Ridge Apartments, Ryan Road, to include a clubhouse and dog park; Interview candidates for Planning Commission; and appoint a vice-chairman.