Pea Ridge Schools Menus

Monday, March 4

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast pizza, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast pizza, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Fish sticks, Northern beans, sweet potato fries, hush puppies, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, March 5

Breakfast Pre-K: Whole-grain banana muffin, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Whole-grain banana muffin, yogurt tube, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Walking tacos, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, March 6

Breakfast Pre-K: Breakfast burrito, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Breakfast burrito, salsa, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Country-fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, whole-grain roll, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, March 7

Breakfast Pre-K: French toast sticks, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: French toast sticks, syrup cup, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken pot pie, spinach salad, celery sticks with ranch, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, March 8

Breakfast Pre-K: Biscuit & gravy, juice, milk

Breakfast K-12: Biscuit & gravy, jelly packet, fresh fruit, juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, tator tots, fruit variety, milk

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.