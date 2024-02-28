Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Saturday, Feb. 3

4:12 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Amber Boyle, 34, Bentonville, in connection with felony fleeing; felony possession f a controlled substance Sch. I/II; misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless driving; speeding more than 35 mph over the speed limit; failure to obey stop sign times two; defective signal lamps, according to the probable cause affidavit.

8:16 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Corey Dean Molz, 34, Bella Vista, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; and Robert John Molz, 54, Bentonville, was given a warning in connection with driving without headlights.

Monday, Feb. 5

7:24 a.m. Police were dispatched to a private property accident on North Davis Street involving vehicles driven by Janice Hull, 23, Rogers, and Sheila Burk, 33, Rogers. There was no damage to either vehicle.

11:55 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Mark Rogel, 25, Rogers, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and imprudent driving.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

2:04 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Todd Circle in reference to a found child. A resident reported a young girl in a diaper and shirt had come to her house. As a result of the investigation, police identified the child and made contact with the mother, returned her to her home and reported the incident to the Hotline.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

7:38 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Dwayne Allen Sutherland, 51, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Monday, Feb. 12

9:03 a.m. Police were dispatched to a private property incident on O.D. Bancroft. As a result of the investigation, police contacted the person responsible and learned he committed to repair the fence into which he accidentally backed.

4:16 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Makayla Bocksberger, 22, Springdale, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and no liability insurance, and McKynzee Talley, 22, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Feb. 18

10:09 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Emery Boulevard in reference to complaint of neglect of an elderly person. As a result of the investigation, a 79-year-old male was taken to the hospital and police notified Arkansas Adult Maltreatment Hotline.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

10:11 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hutchison Street in reference to a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Nancy Medina, 45, Pea Ridge, in connection with felony residential burglary, felony second-degree battery, according to the probable cause affidavit. According to the Benton County Jail log, Medina is also charged in connection with first degree endangering the welfare of incompetent. She was still in the Benton County Jail Monday, Feb. 26, in lieu of $25,000 bond.