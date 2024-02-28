Multi-family approved

Two rezoning requests for property near the intersection of Patton Street and Weston Street were approved by the City Council at the regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Council member Jeff Neil cast the only negative vote on both issues.

The properties are 3.91 acres belonging to Merlene Dryden north of West Patton Street and property owned by Shirley A. Perrin Living Trust at 816 Weston St.

Neil had said at the council's work session that he is concerned about the "corridor" -- Weston Street -- which has heavy traffic from the school traffic twice a day.

"I'm assuming we're going to approve," Neil said Tuesday, Feb. 13, during the work session. "You've got about 1,042 rooftops approved and coming up in residential before these 344 units coming up in multi-family. One stop light at the intersection of Hazelton/Patton Street and Weston Street is not going to fix the traffic problems we have when someone tries to take a left off Weston Street at either end. A stop light will help, but it will not fix it. And, we have kids walking to and from ballgames further south of that."

"I keep coming back to the corridor and not necessarily the intersection," he said.

Council member Nadine Telgemeier said she appreciated the discussion at the work session.

"I feel that is' the right place for multi-family, but I believe by tabling it, that allowed for further discussion," she said.

"I would agree," Neil said, "but talking about developers sharing costs without something in writing doesn't give me confidence. That's what gives hesitancy on all of this."

The rezone requests were presented last month and tabled.

In other business, the council approved a resolution adopting rules of order for the City Council meetings; approved an ordinance amending a section of the code addressing re-application; approved an ordinance amending waiving competitive bidding for a bucket truck for the Street Department; approved the asset dedication south of Peck Road;approved a permanent easement and right of way grant for The Pea Ridge Commons; approved the new policy manual for the Police Department; approved an ordinance approving the final plat of Phase I of Yorktown Subdivision; approved an ordinance amending the city's code governing manufactured homes; and approved an ordinance governing extension of water and sewer facilities.