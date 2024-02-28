Many contribute to success of hosting tournament

Hosting a Regional Basketball Tournament utilizes the time, talents and skills of many people, including volunteers and parents of student athletes.

"It takes a lot of dedicated individuals," said Charley Clark, athletic and activities director for the Pea Ridge School District.

The Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks did not compete in the tournament. The Blackhawks competed Thursday night.

"I've always felt that Pea Ridge was a basketball town," Clark said. "When you get the opportunity to host a regional tournament, a district tournament, a state tournament -- really any tournament -- you've got to count on a ton of volunteers and people willing to come up and give their time and energy to run that tournament. We've been very fortunate to have those sort of people all over our town."

"It's way more than just our coaching staff," Clark said, noting that Jim Cheek, the voice of the Blackhawks ... former players run the clock and help in many different ways during the tournament, protecting access points.

During the Regional Tournament, parents of basketball players operated the concession stand.

"Quite frankly, concession is the biggest area of the profit. We can't take any rest on that," he said. "We got to make sure we maximize hamburger and nacho sales. It really does fund a lot of our programs."

The gate fee during a Regional Tournament is divided 90% to the Arkansas Activities Association and 10% goes to Pea Ridge School District. The district does not pay for the officials during the tournament, Clark said, explaining that the AAA pays for officials.

"It's definitely a tournament that requires a lot of people working," he said.

One major difference is using digital tickets as required by the AAA and extra tech support is provided.

All games were live-streamed on YouTube, thanks to technology director Adam Hand, at pearidgetv. Coaches provided the play-by-play narration.

Coaches Trent Loyd, Bryan Rooney and Heath Neal spent the time getting the music and prepared graphic design for the scoreboards and screens.

Culinary teacher Jenn Jacobs and her students provided meals for the hospitality room during the four-day event.

Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Pea Ridge hosted the 4A North Regional basketball tournament Wednesday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in the Blackhawk Arena. The graphics on the scoreboard were set up by coaches Bryan Rooney, Heath Neal and Trent Loyd, according to Charley Clark, activities and athletic director.



Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES Working from the table courtside were Andrew Tillman, boys' game score books; Cian Douglas; Austin Horton, timer; Matt Ingram, clock; Gage Kelso, shot clock; Cheryl Tillman, girls' game score books; and Jeff Neal and Jim Cheek, announcers. Pea Ridge hosted the 4A North Regional basketball tournament Wednesday, Feb. 21, through Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in the Blackhawk Arena.

