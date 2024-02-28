Grateful Griddle to open in March

The cheery bright yellow and blue speaks to the mood Kirk and Tammy Pearson hope to maintain in their restaurant, the Grateful Griddle, soon to open in the building on Lee Town Road that once housed the Blackhawk Cafe.

The Pearsons moved to northwest Arkansas about four years ago and live on the east side of Bella Vista. They said they travel through Pea Ridge often and like the community.

Kirk served for four years in the Air Force and then worked in the restaurant industry. The couple owns a staffing business.

"I've traveled around a lot in the United States and never spent any time in Arkansas but have very quickly fallen in love with it," he said.

"I always had a vision of having something that wasn't just about taking, but also giving back -- something we could do quarterly community meals," he said. He also hopes to manage a small food trailer to serve underserved communities.

"We want our relationship and our walk with God to reflect," he said, explaining the name is from a verse in the Bible in the book of Matthew. "Love God and love people -- that's what we want."

The restaurant will offer breakfast and lunch five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, and may eventually be open one or two nights a week.

"We really want to incorporate things the community wants to see in form of menu," he said.

He plans a simple menu with eggs, omelets, breakfast burrito, pancakes, grits for breakfast and burgers and sandwiches for lunch. He said his focal point will be an extraordinary BLT.

"We want to make a monster BLT," he said. He does not plan to offer a lot of fried foods and plans to cater to allergies, gluten sensitivities. "We have two different griddles so we don't cross contaminate."

"We want to incorporate as much healthy options as possible," he said.

Pearson said he wants staff to be people who have a service heart, not just people who want or need a job, but people who know that people need a smile, need to know they're cared about.

"We really feel like Pea Ridge is our community," he said.

The decor includes photographs that reflect patriotic values.

"Everything is about grace and gratitude and love and blessing. You feed your soul in many different ways," he said.

"I've always loved talking to people, interacting with them and getting to know them," he said. "For us, it's important for us to get to know the people coming in here; that's just as important as people getting to know us."

He said he wants everyone to leave happy with their service, the cost of the meal and the overall environment. He said he hopes to expand and offer patio seating this spring.

Pearson said he will offer discounts to officers in uniform -- both police and fire, as well as military and senior discounts.