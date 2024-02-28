College news

ASU fall graduates announced

JONESBORO – Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Fall Commencement, held Dec. 16 in First National Bank Arena. The list includes graduates from 45 states and territories and 18 other countries.

Chancellor Todd Shields presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

The graduates, with degree, major and honors as verified by the Registrar's Office, are:

Amanda Michelle Holiman, Certificate Program, Special Education Director;

Amber Lynn Harrison, Certificate Program, Gifted Talented Director;

Aaron Eugene White, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; and

Anthony J. Humphrey, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route.

U of A's Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences graduate

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tonantzin Ramirez of Pea Ridge recently graduated from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Art in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Ramirez joined more than 300 additional undergraduate Fulbright College students who graduated in fall 2023 and whose academic achievement was celebrated during the commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Bud Walton Arena.

"On behalf of our faculty, staff, and the entire U of A community, we offer Tonantzin a big congratulations," said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean of Fulbright College. "We're so incredibly proud of Tonantzin for reaching this incredible academic achievement."

"To Tonantzin and the entire class of graduates, I'll add this: You've grown in the face of these obstacles, you've adapted, and your resiliency has brought you to this moment. You've worked so hard for so long, and now you've reached the graduation milestone you've been striving for," Sloan said. "Congratulations!"

Collectively, Fulbright College awarded bachelor's degrees to 330 students during fall 2023 in areas of study that span across four academic disciplines in the college: fine arts, humanities, natural sciences, and social sciences.

"I hope that Tonantzin, all of our new alumni, and all who supported them on this journey to commencement will take a moment to reflect on just how momentous this is, on all it took to get to this point, and all the incredible potential the future now holds," Sloan said.

Videos of the live-streamed commencement ceremonies are also available on the U of A's YouTube channel. Printed program books were handed out to graduates and are available online.

