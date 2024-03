Annette Beard/Pea Ridge TIMES

Shawn Sawyer, director of the Boys and Girls Club in Pea Ridge, was greeted by Eddie and Gary Black at the Dental Clinic held in Pea Ridge recently. The Black brothers were instrumental in getting the club -- the John & Maxine Watson Black Unit -- in Pea Ridge. It meets in the gym on the Intermediate School campus, 1442 N. Davis St. See next week's TIMES for more on the club and what it offers Pea Ridge students and their families.