Benton County Jail

Monday, Feb. 19

8:07 a.m. Daniel Christian Sims, 45, Garfield, by BCSO, fleeing; no driver's license

3:55 p.m. Tommy Ray Peacock, 61, Garfield, by Rogers Police, warrant

Tuesday, Feb. 20

1:36 p.m. Nancy Cox, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, theft of property, three failure to appear; felony possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; hold for Franklin County Sheriff's Office;

Wednesday, Feb. 21

11:39 p.m. Nancy Medina, 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, residential burglary; second degree battery; first-degree endanger welfare incompetent; bond surrender

Thursday, Feb. 22

3:25 p.m. Morgan Scott Birch, 28, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal trespass; four violation of no contact order;

7:02 p.m. Jimmy Scott Jr. 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, four failure to appear

Friday, Feb. 23

12:18 a.m. Alyssa Fralin, 28, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battery

Sunday, Feb. 25

6:26 a.m. Daniel Ray Hutchek, 43, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving one day,