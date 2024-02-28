Benton County Jail

Monday, Feb. 19
8:07 a.m. Daniel Christian Sims, 45, Garfield, by BCSO, fleeing; no driver's license
3:55 p.m. Tommy Ray Peacock, 61, Garfield, by Rogers Police, warrant
Tuesday, Feb. 20
1:36 p.m. Nancy Cox, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, theft of property, three failure to appear; felony possession of drug paraphernalia meth/cocaine; hold for Franklin County Sheriff's Office;
Wednesday, Feb. 21
11:39 p.m. Nancy Medina, 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, residential burglary; second degree battery; first-degree endanger welfare incompetent; bond surrender
Thursday, Feb. 22
3:25 p.m. Morgan Scott Birch, 28, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, criminal trespass; four violation of no contact order;
7:02 p.m. Jimmy Scott Jr. 45, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, four failure to appear
Friday, Feb. 23
12:18 a.m. Alyssa Fralin, 28, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree domestic battery
Sunday, Feb. 25
6:26 a.m. Daniel Ray Hutchek, 43, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, serving one day,