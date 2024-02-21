Telgemeier hits 1K points

Leah Telgemeier joined the 1,000-career point club on Jan. 30 with the 11 points she scored in the game against the Gravette Lady Lions. She was honored for that achievement Friday, Feb. 9, on Senior Night by coach Heath Neal, her peers and Blackhawk fans.

"Leah's remarkable achievemet of reaching 1,000 career points for the Lady Blakhawks is nothing short of extraordinary," Neal said.

"Leah is one of only three individuals in the past 15 basketball seasons to crest 1,000 career points. Leah will join Hollyn Davis (2016-2019) who notched 1,061 career points and Blakelee Winn (2018-2021) with 1,343 career points for the Lady Blackhawks."

"Leah's accomplishment showcases her hard work, dedication and commitment to the game of basketball," Neal said.

"We are extremely proud of Leah in all her accomplishments as she stamps her legacy in the Lady Blackhawk basketball program."